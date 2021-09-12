PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.