PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lyft by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $163,801,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

