PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $16,472,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $128.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.