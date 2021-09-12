PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

