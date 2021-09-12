PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,802 shares of company stock valued at $91,492,060 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $114.39 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.