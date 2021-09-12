PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Trex by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

