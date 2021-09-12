PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of VAC opened at $148.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

