PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 315,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 17.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 888.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Barclays began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

