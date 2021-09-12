PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 37,000 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTF opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

