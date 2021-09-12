PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 38,972 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,972 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

RQI opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

