PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,901 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 544.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 270.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 147,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,376 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.36 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

