PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,741 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,037,000 after buying an additional 109,693 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOG stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.41.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

