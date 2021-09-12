PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,478 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $135.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.