POA (POA) Market Cap Achieves $10.69 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. POA has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $229,197.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,585,460 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
