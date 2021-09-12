Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1,356.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001751 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.14 or 0.00933285 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

