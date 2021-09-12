Polkadot 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.65 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.24 or 0.00082331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion and approximately $4.65 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

