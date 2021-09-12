Polker (PKR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.01 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Polker has a market cap of $2.61 million and $6.01 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00074906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00130994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00183486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.25 or 0.07316927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.46 or 0.99908887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.74 or 0.00968859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,568,833 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

