Polymath 1-Day Volume Tops $26.43 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $403.50 million and approximately $26.43 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.00403362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

