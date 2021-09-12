Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $999,917.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.38 or 0.00016100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00183639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.17 or 0.07291603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.94 or 0.99712071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.54 or 0.00961127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,622,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

