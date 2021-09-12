Portion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,804.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Portion has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $175,804.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00159573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

