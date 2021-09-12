PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $477.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.59 million and $477.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,807.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.50 or 0.07427835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00400935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.53 or 0.01415783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00126917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.00552265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00489623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00341286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006704 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,702,098 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

