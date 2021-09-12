Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,685,961 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.