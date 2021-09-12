Privatix Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,630.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $66,487.56 and approximately $27,630.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00062507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00159714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

