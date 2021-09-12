Project Inverse Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,848.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $654,490.28 and approximately $3,848.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00127759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00181187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.63 or 1.00349775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.49 or 0.07252470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00939520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

