Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0223

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $34.94 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00130472 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,773,096,890 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,006,089 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

