Propy (PRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.59 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 120.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $47.59 million and approximately $370,035.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

