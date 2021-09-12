Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Cap of $12.84 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $7.70 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 105.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00006195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041761 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002587 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015013 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

