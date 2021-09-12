Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Proto Labs worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 182.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 435,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,540,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $15,080,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,120. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.