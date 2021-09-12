Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Cap of $47.95 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $47.95 million and $6.33 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00062008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00151202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043908 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars.

