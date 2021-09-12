Public Index Network Hits Market Cap of $4.65 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $27,109.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00186286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,172.38 or 1.00172704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.58 or 0.07299575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00931729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

