Public Index Network (PIN) Price Down 26% Over Last Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $4.49 million and $25,515.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00080048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00125773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00180888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,711.76 or 1.00153114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.28 or 0.07240207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00911612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

