Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $323.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.