Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,801,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591,159 shares of company stock valued at $97,197,634. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

