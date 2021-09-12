PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 222,217 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $78,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

