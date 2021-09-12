Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Cap of $397.69 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $397.69 million and $31.25 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00080048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00125773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00180888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,711.76 or 1.00153114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.28 or 0.07240207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00911612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars.

