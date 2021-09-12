Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.19 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $416.66 million and $33.19 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00186286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,172.38 or 1.00172704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.58 or 0.07299575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00931729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

