PutinCoin Trading Down 30.1% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $430,613.50 and approximately $7.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,305.36 or 1.00076111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00074996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00074485 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006433 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002246 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.