Pyrk (PYRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Pyrk has a market cap of $51,578.18 and $203.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004206 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars.

