Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $9,114.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $11.14 or 0.00024213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00078192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00129315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00181128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.60 or 0.07277267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,601.98 or 0.99073931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.00938511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

