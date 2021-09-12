Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Q2 worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,769 shares of company stock worth $8,772,697. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $148.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

