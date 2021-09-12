Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.49 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.49 million and $230.69 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00129792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00182416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,144.28 or 0.99897724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.92 or 0.07263075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.02 or 0.00959089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.