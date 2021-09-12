Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,361 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $51.97. 1,234,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11.

