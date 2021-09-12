Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 85.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $484,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.96. 324,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,872. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07.

