Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,726 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,051 shares in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PPT remained flat at $$4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,106. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.