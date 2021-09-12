Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

