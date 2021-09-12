Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. 2,970,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,110. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.