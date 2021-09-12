QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $170,958,000 after buying an additional 203,403 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM opened at $142.68 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

