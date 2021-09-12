Quant (QNT) Price Up 26% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $371.18 or 0.00808859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $4.48 billion and approximately $159.86 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001561 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.66 or 0.01191264 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

