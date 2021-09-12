Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $14.40 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $51,856.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,025.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.68 or 0.07341769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.58 or 0.01402718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00395934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00125319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00558184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00480218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00340300 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,849,483 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.