Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,011 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.54% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

GMBT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 502,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,266. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.